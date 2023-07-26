Watch Now
Florida Highway Patrol expands lead in ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

Georgia State Patrol in fifth place after voting Wednesday
Florida Highway Patrol, Georgia State Patrol
L-R: The Florida Highway Patrol and the Georgia State Patrol are competing in the 2023 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Voting is between Monday, July 17 through Monday, July 31, 2023 at 12 p.m. eastern time.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:00:13-04

(WTXL) — With less than a week remaining in the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, the Florida Highway Patrol’s vehicle submission is in the lead.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser had 85,473 votes.

The California Highway Patrol is in second place with 76,821 votes, the Indiana State Police is in third place with 63,619 votes.

The Kentucky State Police - last year’s winner - is in fourth place as of Wednesday with 60,322 votes and the Georgia State Patrol is in fifth place with 49,606 votes.

The FHP submission took the overall lead after voting Tuesday afternoon.

State law enforcement agencies from across the country have submitted their vehicles in the contest.

The winning cruiser will be on the cover of the 2024 American Association of State Troopers calendar.

Voting ends Monday, July 31 at 12 p.m. eastern time.

Click here to view this year’s submissions and to vote.

