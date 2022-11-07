Florida High School Athletic Association cross country championships to provide economic boost to Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee, a distance runners paradise.

Apalachee Regional Park is one of the nation's best cross country venues and the numbers reflect that as this year, it's expected to bring in $21 million plus to the community through several events.

For the 11th straight year, the Florida High School Athletic Association was back in Tallahassee for its state cross country meet.

With nearly 2,000 runners competing, the city expects a total of 10,000 visitors for the meet in the Capital City this weekend.

That means big bucks for the economy - to the tune of over $8 million.

"It's huge for us. The ability to host and have this be a year after year event is really exciting. We've been really active in pursuing national championships, state championships, conference championships, world championships, whatever we can bring here. We want this to be known as a cross country destination, and we feel we have the venue and the staff here to out on great events," Ryan Zornes with Visit Tallahassee said.

Apalachee Regional Park hosts national championship events the next two weekends where champions in junior college and NAIA athletics will be recognized.