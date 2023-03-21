Florida Gov. DeSantis orders flags in Tallahassee lowered to honor late Leon County judge Kevin J. Carroll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed Tuesday in a memorandum to the Florida Department of Management Services, the Leon County Government and the city of Tallahassee that the state of Florida and United States of America flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday to honor Leon County circuit judge Kevin J. Carroll.

Carroll died March 15 at age 67.

According to the governor’s office, the governor requested flags to be lowered at the Leon County courthouse, the city hall of Tallahassee and the Florida State Capitol.

Carroll served as a judge for 12 years and was previously a lawyer for 40 years.

Carroll was appointed to the Second Judicial Circuit court by then Republican Gov. Rick Scott in 2011.