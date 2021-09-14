Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida gov defends the right to choose whether to vaccinate

items.[0].image.alt
NBC News
wptv-ron-desantis-covid-19-vaccine-1-5-21.jpg
Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:59:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says people who decide not to get a COVID-19 vaccine might be making the wrong choice, but he defends their right to choose.

Speaking a day after holding a news conference to condemn vaccine mandates, DeSantis agreed Tuesday that vaccines save lives.

The comments came a day after a campaign-like event Monday when DeSantis criticized the local government and federal vaccine mandates.

Several Gainesville city employees spoke at the event, saying the government shouldn’t force them to get vaccinated.

One said vaccines change people’s RNA, which has led critics to say DeSantis is spreading anti-vaccine theories. But DeSantis said he doesn’t share the opinion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming