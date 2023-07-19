Florida, Georgia state patrols competing in national ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

(WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) are two of multiple state law enforcement agencies from across the nation competing in this year's American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Voting began Monday at 10 a.m. and is set to end Monday, July 31 at 12 p.m. eastern time.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol are campaigning for votes on social media.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police cruiser was in the lead with 13,425 votes, the Georgia State Patrol was second with 8,943 and Michigan State Police was third with 7,793.

The Florida Highway Patrol was sixth with 4,402 votes.

The winning cruiser will be on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 2024 calendar.

The Kentucky State Police won the competition last year.

AAST said proceeds from calendars sold will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

This year is the 10th edition of the cruiser contest.

Click here to vote in the contest.