Florida, Georgia receive millions for home energy assistance

Florida and Georgia received millions of dollars for home energy assistance from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan.

According to a news release provided by President Joe Biden’s administration, Florida received $80.8 million, while Georgia received $63.9 million.

Part of the breakdown for Florida was its annual appropriation of $89.8 million to go with the $80.8 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Part of Georgia’s funding includes its annual appropriation of $71 million to go along with $63.9 million from the American Rescue Plan.

For the 2021-22 fiscal year, Florida received $170.6 million, while Georgia received $134.9 million.

The legislation also provided additional resources for utility relief including the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program and State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.