Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida, Georgia receive millions for home energy assistance

Funds courtesy of the American Rescue Plan
items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - David Cunningham walks toward his solar panel-topped home, on April 20, 2015, in Foster City, Calif. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Energy Costs Winter Outlook
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 11:51:42-05

Florida and Georgia received millions of dollars for home energy assistance from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan.

According to a news release provided by President Joe Biden’s administration, Florida received $80.8 million, while Georgia received $63.9 million.

Part of the breakdown for Florida was its annual appropriation of $89.8 million to go with the $80.8 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Part of Georgia’s funding includes its annual appropriation of $71 million to go along with $63.9 million from the American Rescue Plan.

For the 2021-22 fiscal year, Florida received $170.6 million, while Georgia received $134.9 million.

The legislation also provided additional resources for utility relief including the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program and State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming