Florida Forest Service: 1 active wildfire in Liberty County, 1 contained in Gadsden County

UPDATE:

4:10 p.m.:

The Florida Forrest Service says the wildfire in Liberty County is now 90% contained.

Original:

The Florida Forrest Service says they're working two wildfires in the Big Bend on Tuesday.

The first is in Gadsden County and is fully contained. They said it started at 12:45 p.m. on Highway 65 and Old Federal Road and grew to 10 acres.

In Liberty County, the fire is off Old Blue Creek Road and has burned at least 64 acres. It's at least 60% contained.

In a Facebook post, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking commuters to avoid this area as crews work to put the fire out.

The Florida Forrest Service says they do not know the cause of these fires.

This is a developing story.

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