Florida extends Gulf red snapper season with 8 additional harvest days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida recreational anglers will get eight additional days to fish for red snapper in the Gulf this fall, with the season now running continuously from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the extension, which aligns recreational red snapper fishing opportunities across both the state's Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

The extended October period represents a significant addition to the previously announced schedule, giving anglers two consecutive weeks of fishing rather than the typical weekend-only format during much of the season.

Updated Season Schedule

The full updated schedule for the remainder of the 2026 Gulf private recreational red snapper season includes:

Sept. 23 – Oct. 4 (consecutive days)

Oct. 9–22 (consecutive days)

Oct. 23–25

Oct. 30 – Nov. 1

Nov. 7–8, 14–15, 21–22

Nov. 26–29 (Thanksgiving weekend)

Dec. 5–6, 12–13, 19–20

Dec. 25–27 (Christmas weekend)

Jan. 1–4, 2027

Who Can Fish

The Gulf private recreational red snapper season applies to recreational anglers fishing from private vessels in both Florida Gulf state and federal waters.

Charter for-hire vessels without federal permits can also participate, but they are restricted to fishing in Florida Gulf state waters only.

The red snapper is one of the Gulf's most popular recreational fish species, known for its excellent table fare and fighting ability. The species has been subject to strict management measures in recent years as officials work to rebuild the population while providing fishing opportunities.

The season extensions come as Florida continues to manage its recreational fisheries to balance conservation needs with angler access to popular species.

Click here for more information about Gulf red snapper regulations and the 2026 season.

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