FLORIDA EMANCIPATION DAY: Events and closures you need to be aware of for May 20th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On May 20th, many communities in the Big Bend are preparing to celebrate Florida’s Emancipation Day. In honor of the holiday, below is a sequence of events and closures you can look forward to

Tallahassee closures and service changes

The City of Tallahassee's administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Emancipation Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection

Some residential solid waste customers living within Tallahassee city limits will receive garbage and recycling service one day later than their regularly scheduled pickup during the holiday week of May 17th-23rd. This affects blue week customers:



Monday customers - No change

Tuesday customers - No change

Wednesday customers -Thursday, May 21st

Thursday customers - Friday, May 22nd

Friday customers - Saturday, May 23rd

This delay applies to garbage, recycling, bulky items, and yard waste. Containers should be rolled behind the curb the night before the service day and returned to the home no later than the day after collection. Bulky items and yard waste should be placed behind the curb no earlier than the weekend before your collection day.

To look up collection dates for specific addresses, click here or call 850-891-4968.

StarMetro

StarMetro will operate a regular schedule with night service on Wednesday. Dial-A-Ride will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the Call Center will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Appleyard Front Desk and administrative offices will be closed.

Animal Services

The Animal Service Center will be closed. Normal hours resume Thursday, May 21st, with the center opening at 10:00 a.m. for appointments and from 1:00-5:00 p.m. for walk-in kennel viewings. For photos of animals available for adoption and to report lost and found pets, click here.

City Animal Control will be available for emergencies only on Wednesday and can be reached through the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

City-run community centers

Community centers operated by the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Affairs Department will be closed and resume normal hours on Thursday, May 21st.

Leon County closures and service changes

In 2020, Leon County became the first county in Florida to recognize Florida Emancipation Day as an official county holiday.

The following facilities will be closed:



Leon County offices

Leon County libraries

Leon County community centers

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities — including parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat landings — will remain open.

Libraries

All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branches will close Tuesday, May 19th, at 8:00 p.m. The downtown Main Library will close on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. All libraries will resume normal operating hours on Thursday, May 21st.

Library Local Events:

Looking Back at Florida Emancipation Day: Thursday, May 14th, 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library.

Educators from the Museum of Florida History will discuss the unique history behind the events of May 20th.

Educators from the Museum of Florida History will discuss the unique history behind the events of May 20th. Uncovering the Past: Florida's Hidden History: Tuesday, May 26th, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Leon County Main Library.

A screening of Invisible History: Middle Florida's Hidden Roots, a documentary exploring the region's overlooked history. Director Valerie Scoon of Florida State University's College of Motion Picture Arts will share insights and lead a discussion following the film.

Solid waste

The Solid Waste Management Center on Apalachee Parkway will close Tuesday, May 19th, at 5:00 p.m. and resume regular operating hours Thursday, May 21st.

Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for residents whose normal pickup day falls on the holiday. Waste Pro's holiday schedule can be found at WasteProUSA.com. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at 850-606-1800.

Animal Control

Leon County Animal Control will be closed on Wednesday, May 20th. In the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to use this service only to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals, and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151.

Tallahassee events:

The City of Tallahassee supports the 20th of May – Emancipation in Florida project, presented by the Knott House Museum and the John G. Riley Center & Museum. All events are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, May 20th



10:00 a.m. — John G. Riley Center & Museum Civil War Commemorative Service at Old City Cemetery, 400 W. Park Ave.

11:00 a.m. — Church bells ring throughout Tallahassee

11:30 a.m. — Emancipation Day program featuring a dramatic reading of the Emancipation Proclamation at the Knott House Museum, 301 E. Park Ave., followed by lunch and activities in Lewis Park

2:00-4:00 p.m. — Museums open for tours:

John G. Riley Center & Museum, 419 E. Jefferson St.

The Grove Museum, 902 N. Monroe St.

Union Bank Museum, 219 Apalachee Pkwy.

Florida Historic Capitol Museum, 400 S. Monroe St.

For more information about Emancipation Day events, click here.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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