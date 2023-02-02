Florida Education Association working to provide Black History Month lesson plans for teachers and parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Education Association (FEA) is providing lesson plans that cover health care inequality, economics, science, and civil rights so teachers and parents have better access to educate kids about Black History and culture.

"That has a real impact on what kids learn," said Andrew Spar, the President of the Florida Education Association. Spar said it's important for teachers and parents to have access to lesson plans on Black History, especially in light of the controversy going on with the changes to the AP African American studies class.

"I don't think it's appropriate for anyone especially someone who is not a part of the African American community should decide who should tell the history of African Americans," added Spar.

FEA is providing free online lesson plans for Pre K-12 through the American Federation of Teachers that covers Black Lives Matter, racial profiling, and breaking down black stereotypes.

Spar believes school curriculums should go deeper into Black History.

"We should have a course in African American Studies in our schools like we have European Studies like we have German Studies or Japanese Studies there should be one on African American Studies and keep in mind the number of African American students who take AP courses is not where it needs to be it's too low," said Spar.

Spar said he's worried about books being removed from schools and hopes students can get better access through these resources.

Another place the community can find African American books is the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library.

"Reading diverse books just kind of opens your world so you know your experience but reading a book about somebody else's experience opens windows and doors and you can see where other people are and where they're coming from," said Sally Mason, the Learning Workforce Services Manager.

She said they're offering "read ins" which will allow kids and parents in the community to read from African American authors together. They'll also have a genealogy event and a film screening for adults.

"It's important that our community is able to celebrate the lives of men and women that shape our communities," added Mason.

The "read in" is happening Feb. 25 and they'll also have an African American film screening for adults on Feb. 11. For a full list of black history month events happening at the library click here.

