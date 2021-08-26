Watch
Florida, domestic violence agency settle fight over CEO pay

Posted at 5:07 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:07:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida attorney general says the state will receive $5 million after a settlement with a nonprofit domestic violence agency and its former CEO over exorbitant pay the state said should have gone to domestic abuse shelters.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit settlement Thursday.

The state investigated the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence after learning president and CEO Tiffany Carr received $7.5 million in compensation for the three years before she resigned in November 2019.

Carr’s lawyer said she didn't break any laws and the matter was simply a dispute about her compensation.

