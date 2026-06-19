Florida DOH issues water quality advisory for Franklin Co. beaches

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL — The Florida Health Department is telling neighbors to avoid water-related activities at multiple Franklin County beaches after routine tests found high levels of bacteria earlier this week.

The DOH issued a water quality advisory for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beaches and the Sugar Hill Beach Access area of Saint George Island State Park.

The department says they found high levels of Enterococci — a bacteria found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals which can be a sign of fecal pollution.

The DOH says the bacteria can make people sick if it's ingested or if it enters a cut or sore.

The health department has issued several advisories like this over the past several months. The most recent was also at Carrabelle Beach back in May ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The DOH says the advisory will remain in place until bacteria levels return to normal.

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