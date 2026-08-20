Florida DOH in Wakulla County issues rabies advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County issued a rabies advisory this week.

The DOH says they found a confirmed rabies case in a fox that was killed on Spring Creek Highway on August 9. The department says rabies may be present in the wild animal population.

The health department is urging neighbors and their pets to avoid contact with wild animals. They also say neighbors should keep their pets and livestock immunized.

You should also seek treatment if you or your animal have been exposed to rabies and call your local animal control agency if you notice a stray animal in your neighborhood. The Wakulla County Animal Control number is 850-926-0902.

If you are scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you should seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Wakulla by calling 850-926-0400. You can also visit FloridaHealth.gov/rabies for more information.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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