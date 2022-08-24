Florida Department of Transportation to launch lane closure notification system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida residents are getting a traffic treat some will no longer be in shock when a road lane is closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a new pilot program with the Florida Transportation Builders Association and a UK based traffic software company called one network.

The Lane Closure Notification System is the first technology pilot program in the country.

It allows authorized workers to update lane closures and other construction site information in real time.

"There will be people on the ground with that traffic information that are inputting that data so you could know that information is being put in by people on site who have eyes on the project and boots on the ground," said Ian Satter, Public Information Director witht the Florida Department of Transportation.

Satter said the goal is to keep workers and drivers safe through effective communication.

The lane closure notification system uses live link, a shared road management platform that automatically connects to your GPS provider like Waze, Google or Apple maps.

James Harris, Founder and CEO of one.network on the website promotes this feature as a way to improve safety for drivers and workers across the state.

An initiative Satter said will bring relief to many drivers.

"Really giving people piece of mind knowing that when they get on the road they don't have to do anything other than turn on their favorite navigational app, put that phone down and be able to drive knowing that it will be real time accurate information for them while they travel along the state highway system," said Satter.

People that live in Florida can expect to see these new updates with their map programs by the end of the year.