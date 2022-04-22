Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory report

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and counties in the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for paving operations.

U.S. 231 New Traffic Signal at I-10 Interchange and Dilmore Road –The new traffic signal is fully activated with standard green, red, and yellow lights.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Friday, April 22 through Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent shoulder closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for drainage and shoulder operations.



Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Gadsden County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

