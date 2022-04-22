Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory report

Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)
Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:26:01-04

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and counties in the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

  • U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for paving operations.
  • U.S. 231 New Traffic Signal at I-10 Interchange and Dilmore Road –The new traffic signal is fully activated with standard green, red, and yellow lights.

BIG BEND
Gadsden County:

  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Friday, April 22 through Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent shoulder closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

  • U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Gadsden County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 25 through Thursday, April 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming