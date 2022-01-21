Watch
Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory for week of Jan. 23

Advisory effective Jan. 23-24
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:58:26-05

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

·        State Road (S.R.) 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping operations.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehab Project over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Sunday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 29 for painting operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28 for paving operations.

· County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

  • I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Flat Creek and Beaver Dam– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of C.R. 270A Monday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 24 for drainage and paving operations.

Liberty County:

  • S.R. 20 Routine Maintenance from East of Apalachicola River Bridge to East of Northwest Revell Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for coring and condition survey.

Wakulla County:

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 24 for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures between Jack Crum Road and Sopchoppy Highway the week of Monday, Jan. 24 to allow trucks in and out of the work zone.

