Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory for week of Feb. 20

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 for paving operations.

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 for paving operations

· U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the Jackson/Gadsden County line, Monday, Feb. 21 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge repairs.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Sunday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 26 for painting operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 for paving operations.

· County Road 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 26 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Construction activities are scheduled to begin Sunday, Feb. 20 for the westbound slab approach replacement.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.

the week of Monday, Feb. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 21 for drainage and paving operations. In addition, expect nighttime lane closures near the Capital Circle and Old Bainbridge Road intersection for drainage operations.

the week of Monday, Feb. 21 for drainage and paving operations. In addition, expect nighttime lane closures near the Capital Circle and Old Bainbridge Road intersection for drainage operations. I-10 Routine Maintenance at U.S. 27 (Exit 199) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 and U.S. 27 (Exit 199) Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Wakulla County:

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Traffic has been transitioned to the east side from south of East Ivan Road to one-half mile south of S.R. 267. Motorists are reminded the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph. No lane closures are currently scheduled.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Jack Crum Road and Sopchoppy Highway the week of Monday, Feb. 21 to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone safely.