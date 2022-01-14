Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area and Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Jackson County:
· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for paving operations.
- U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Washington County line to West of U.S. 231 - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.
BIG BEND
Franklin County:
- U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
Gadsden County:
· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.
· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 (I-10) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for paving operations.
· County Road 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.
- U.S. 27 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures a half mile north of Leon County line Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
- I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Crooked Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of the Apalachicola River Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
Jefferson County:
· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for drainage and shoulder operations.
Leon County:
- U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.
- U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for drainage and paving operations.
Wakulla County:
· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for paving operations.
· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for paving operations.