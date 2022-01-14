Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area and Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for paving operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Washington County line to West of U.S. 231 - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.

BIG BEND

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 (I-10) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for paving operations.

· County Road 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

U.S. 27 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures a half mile north of Leon County line Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Crooked Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of the Apalachicola River Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.

U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for drainage and paving operations.

Wakulla County:

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 17 for paving operations.