Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Feb. 27

Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Wakulla counties impacted
Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)
Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 16:14:15-05

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

·        Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 5 for painting operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 for paving operations.

· County Road 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 5 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 for concrete operations.

· I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance West of Mile Marker 192 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the Monday, Feb. 28 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

· I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the county line Sunday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge repair.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.  for drainage and paving operations. In addition, expect nighttime lane closures near the Capital Circle and Old Bainbridge Road intersection for drainage operations.

Wakulla County

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Traffic has been transitioned to the east side from south of East Ivan Road to one-half mile south of S.R. 267. Motorists are reminded the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph. No lane closures are currently scheduled.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming