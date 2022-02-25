Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Feb. 27

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 5 for painting operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 for paving operations.

· County Road 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 5 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 for concrete operations.

· I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance West of Mile Marker 192 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the Monday, Feb. 28 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

· I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the county line Sunday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 3 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge repair.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.

the week of Monday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations. In addition, expect nighttime lane closures near the Capital Circle and Old Bainbridge Road intersection for drainage operations.

Wakulla County

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Traffic has been transitioned to the east side from south of East Ivan Road to one-half mile south of S.R. 267. Motorists are reminded the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph. No lane closures are currently scheduled.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Feb. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.