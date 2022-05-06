Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory for week of May 8

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area along with Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13 for paving operations.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 10 through Thursday, May 12 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13 for concrete operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mosquito Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 1.8 miles east of the Gadsden/Jackson County line Monday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 8 through Thursday, May 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

State Road (S.R.) 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.