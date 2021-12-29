Florida Department of Transportation announces Big Bend traffic advisory

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Due to the holiday season, no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads began at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Jan. 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County: