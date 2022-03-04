Florida Department of Transportation announces area traffic advisory for week of March 6

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving operations

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

· State Road (S.R.) 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping operations.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12 for painting operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7 for paving operations.

· County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, March 7 for concrete operations.

· I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida, Georgia and Alabama Railroad and the Little River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge repair.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.

the week of Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.

the week of Monday, March 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations. U.S. 90 (Mahan Drive) Routine Maintenance at Buck Lake Road and Lagniappe Road - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Liberty County:

S.R. 20 Routine Maintenance East of C.R. 1641 (Dempsey Barron Road) to East of S.R. 65 - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pavement coring operations.

Wakulla County

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Traffic has been transitioned to the east side from south of East Ivan Road to one-half mile south of S.R. 267. Motorists are reminded the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph. No lane closures are currently scheduled.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Hwy and Tower Road Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.