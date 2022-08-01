Florida Department of Law Enforcement revives search for missing woman from 2014

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.

According to a post on FDLE’s Facebook page that features missing individuals, Leslie McCoy was last seen in Tallahassee.

The posts notes that McCoy was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance. McCoy is listed as a white woman, who is between 6-foot and 6-foot-1 in height, between 165 to 180 pounds in weight with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The post includes an enhanced image of McCoy of what law enforcement officials believe she would appear now.

It is believed that McCoy was last seen July 2014 and according to published reports, she was known to visit the Frenchtown neighborhood of Tallahassee.

FDLE notes if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of McCoy to contact the Tallahassee police Department at 850-891-4200.