JENNINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman of Hamilton County Monday night.

FDLE says 75-year-old Marilyn Fenner was last seen Monday in the area of the 4500 block of NW 36th Place in Jennings.

The alert adds she was last seen wearing a purple "Smoking Pig BBQ" T-shirt.

She may be in the company of a black Rottweiler dog. She may be traveling in a 2013, brown Toyota Rav4, FL tag number IGKY32.

Fenner, who is white is listed at 5-foot-11 in height, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, contact FDLE or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-4058 or 911.