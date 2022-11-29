Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.

According to the alert, 44-year-old Lucian Stanton has been missing since Nov. 11 and last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Circle Northeast in Tallahassee.

Stanton is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, listed at 5-foot-6 in height, and weights 160 pounds.

Stanton is known to have a tattoo of a circle with a star inside on his right forearm and another tattoo of an envelope with a cloud above it on his upper left arm.

FDLE says if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Stanton to contact the Tallahassee Police Department by calling 850-891-4200 or call 911.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.