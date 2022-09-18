Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues Missing Child Alert for 2 year old of Jefferson County

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued Sunday a Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old African American boy of Monticello in Jefferson County.

According to the FDLE bulletin, Kyson Washington was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello Saturday, Sept. 17 wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

In the alert, FDLE did not provide a photo of Washington.

Washington may be in the company of Karlee Soldiew, along with an unknown Black male and traveling in a vehicle.

As of 2:45 a.m. Sunday, FDLE said the make and model of the vehicle was unknown.

FDLE According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Karlee Soldiew of Monticello is listed as a Companion Adult with Kyson Washington, a missing 2-year-old boy of Monticello, Florida in Jefferson County, Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Soldiew, age 18 of Monticello, is a Black female listed at 5-foot-2 in height, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE requests anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the individuals to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-997-2523 or dial 911.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to activate a Missing Child Alert, four criteria must be met: the child is under the age of 18, law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury, there is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public and the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.