Florida Department of Health Leon County provides update on meningococcal disease outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County provided an update on the meningococcal disease outbreak that was declared last month.

According to a news release from DOH Leon, its epidemiology team continues to contact people with potential or direct exposure to known cases and provide them with information and treatment options.

The department of health added most individuals vaccinated against meningococcal disease have received the MenACWY vaccine, which does not protect against serogroup B meningococcal disease.

Serogroup B meningococcal disease was identified in the three confirmed cases of the college students around ages 18 through 22 in Leon County.

The cases were confirmed on April 1.

The department of health says college and university undergraduate students, students living in on-campus housing and those who participate in a fraternity or sorority should receive the MenB vaccine due to the recent serogroup B meningococcal disease cluster in Leon County.

Early symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, and rash.

The department of health advises individuals who want meningococcal vaccines to contact their healthcare provider, a local pharmacy, or the Florida Department of Health Leon County at 850-404-6403 for an appointment.