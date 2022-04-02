Florida Department of Health confirms cases of meningococcal disease in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County branch of the Florida Department of Health confirmed Friday the presence of a serious disease in the county.

According to a news release provided by the health department, three cases of meningococcal disease were confirmed in individuals in Tallahassee aged 18 to 22.

Due to the number of confirmed cases and potential exposure, the health department deemed the situation a meningococcal cluster.

The department’s epidemiology team is working to contact individuals who might have been exposed and providing information on treatment options.

“We are working to investigate these cases and to ensure that people who have come into close contact with the patients receive antibiotics as a precautionary measure against infection,” Sandon S. Speedling, Interim Health Officer, Department of Health Leon County said in a statement.

According to the health department, meningococcal disease is caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis.

Meningococcal disease is not easily transmissible from person to person, but transmission requires close contact during a long period of time, or via direct contact like kissing or sharing beverage.

Exposure to the disease is preventable and treatable.

The department notes the best way to protect against meningococcal disease is by getting vaccinated.

The health department notes symptoms of the disease include sudden headache, fever, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, rash, and light sensitivity.

Contact the Florida Department of Health in Leon County for vaccine information at 850-404-6403 or go online to https://leon.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/clinical-and-nutrition-services/immunizations/index.html.