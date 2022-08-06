Florida Department of Health confirms case of monkeypox in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health Leon County confirmed that the county has a positive case of monkeypox.

According to a statement from the department, DOH Leon is conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis.

Monkeypox vaccines will be offered to high-risk groups as doses become available and the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low, the department said.

The Biden administration Thursday declared the monkeypox a public health emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals positive with monkeypox get a rash that is found on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.

Other symptoms include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backaches, headaches and respiratory symptoms.

Monkeypox spreads through close personal contact with an infected person or an object used by someone that had monkeypox or contact with respiratory secretions among other ways.