Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Department of Health confirms case of monkeypox in Leon County

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 6:43 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 18:47:12-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health Leon County confirmed that the county has a positive case of monkeypox.

According to a statement from the department, DOH Leon is conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis.

Monkeypox vaccines will be offered to high-risk groups as doses become available and the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low, the department said.

The Biden administration Thursday declared the monkeypox a public health emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals positive with monkeypox get a rash that is found on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.

Other symptoms include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backaches, headaches and respiratory symptoms.

Monkeypox spreads through close personal contact with an infected person or an object used by someone that had monkeypox or contact with respiratory secretions among other ways.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming