Florida Department of Health: Cases of flu positivity, emergency department visits increasing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health released its latest Florida Flu Review report Thursday on the status of influenza in the state.

The latest report, which monitored days between Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, notes Leon County was designated to have an increasing flu and influenza-like-illness activity trend.

Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee and Taylor counties were also listed as counties experiencing increasing flu and influenza-like-illness activity trends.

Franklin, Jefferson, Madison and Wakulla counties are listed as counties experiencing decreasing flu and influenza-like-illness activity trends.

The Florida Department of Health said influenza A H3 is the current predominant strain of the infection in the state.

Along with seven outbreaks during the monitoring period, the flu positivity rate and flu emergency department visits are increasing across Florida.

FDOH noted influenza is a respiratory infection caused by a variety of flu viruses spread primarily by droplets made when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk, while Influence-like-illness is defined as the presence of fever and cough or fever and sore throat without a laboratory-confirmed etiology.

The department of health adds the best way to protect yourself and others from potentially severe complications of the flu is by receiving a vaccine yearly.

Individuals may locate entities that are providing the flu vaccine by going online to http://VaccineFinder.org.