Florida Department of Financial Services donates 630+ computers to local schools

Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:18:00-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Financial Services has donated more than 630 computers desktops and laptops to local Florida schools in the Big Bend, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Wednesday.

The Franklin County School District received 192 computers, the Leon County School District received 223 computers and the Wakulla Christian School received 219 computers.

These days, desktops and laptops are critical tools for learning; particularly for students who don’t have easy access to computers at home," Patronis said. "This technology will hopefully help teachers who are working hard to ensure Florida’s children have access to a quality education.”

The computers came from the Florida Desktop Services Team, which donates surplus equipment and computers regularly to Florida schools, according to a release from Patronis.

