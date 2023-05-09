Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida Department of Environmental Protection releases pollution notice for area in Wakulla County

Incident occurred Monday evening
dep-color-logo-png.png
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Florida Department of Environmental Protection FDEP
dep-color-logo-png.png
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 13:11:41-04

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a pollution notice for an area in Wakulla County.

According to the notice released Tuesday morning, on Monday evening around 5 p.m. a contractor working on a 12 inch FM repair hit an unknown 2 inch service line. The incident led to the release of 5,000 gallons of SSO.

The FDEP defines SSO as Sanitary Sewer Overflow.

The incident occurred east of U.S. Highway 319, between Harvey Mill Road and Trumpet Lane.

The release occurred for 45 minutes.

The report says the line was repaired and a vac-truck was used for recovery. The area was limed, the SSO was contained and did not hit any drainage or waterways.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming