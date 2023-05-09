Florida Department of Environmental Protection releases pollution notice for area in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a pollution notice for an area in Wakulla County.

According to the notice released Tuesday morning, on Monday evening around 5 p.m. a contractor working on a 12 inch FM repair hit an unknown 2 inch service line. The incident led to the release of 5,000 gallons of SSO.

The FDEP defines SSO as Sanitary Sewer Overflow.

The incident occurred east of U.S. Highway 319, between Harvey Mill Road and Trumpet Lane.

The release occurred for 45 minutes.

The report says the line was repaired and a vac-truck was used for recovery. The area was limed, the SSO was contained and did not hit any drainage or waterways.