Florida Department of Environmental Protection releases pollution notice for area near Wakulla-Arran Road

Incident occurred Tuesday
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 16:59:18-04

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released Tuesday afternoon a pollution notice for an area in Wakulla County.

The report notes a contractor hit a sewer FM shooting a telecom bore.

The spill occurred Tuesday from 9:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. as 1,725 gallons were released.

The FM spill occurred near Wakulla-Arran Road between East Ivan Road and Manchester Drive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,600 gallons had been recovered as the area was vacuumed, washed and limed.

