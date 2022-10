TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.

According to FDACS, the job fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eyster Auditorium at the Connor Building, located at 3125 Connor Blvd in Tallahassee.

The job fair was initially scheduled to be held Sept. 29, but the impact of Hurricane Ian on southwest Florida led to the event’s postponement.