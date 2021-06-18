Watch
Nikki Fried: Trump lawyer's group illegally operating

Steve Cannon/AP
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks during a meeting of the Florida cabinet Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 18, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Democratic official who polices charity scams says a group run by one of former President Donald Trump's most prominent election conspiracy lawyers is illegally seeking donations in the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said her office has filed an administrative complaint against Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic political action committee.

Fried says Powell's group has not registered with the state or filed financial disclosures. Both are required.

The order says the group must comply or leave the state.

Powell and her group did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

