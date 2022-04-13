Florida dads are getting a chance to improve there parenting skills through a fatherhood program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new bill, now signed into law is working to promote 'responsible fatherhood.'

The law will focus on strengthening the bond between fathers and their families while encouraging mentorship programs.

The law will work in conjunction with existing advocacy groups.

A law new giving fathers and families opportunities to succeed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will give funding to services that address the needs of fathers and increase mentor programs for at risk boys.

It also requires Florida's child welfare system and home visiting services to increase the amount of time children spend with there dads.

This law will distribute millions of dollars to programs that will give all dads a chance to learn and provide for their families.

"I've seen there parent interaction with there children change once they learned the different interaction skills and parenting skills" said Faye Johnson.

Faye Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Northeast Healthy Start Coalition said she's seen the growth in dads in the fatherhood program in Jacksonville.

She said some dads were afraid and unsure of how to be a parent but through the fatherhood programs group classes and different workshops available they've gained a new level of confidence.

"This gives them a platform to really show that they have a voice and that they really care, which they do about there children" said Johnson.

Johnson said some dads just needed the extra support and to be reminded, "that there are people out there that care about them as fathers and I think that's the message" said Johnson.

The 'responsible fathers' law will require both the Department of Children and Families as well as the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to provide grants up to $250,000 to non profits.

Those non-profits will provide mentorship to young men or resources to help men become better fathers and help with better paying jobs.

Who will receive that money or how those programs will look is still in the planning stages.

