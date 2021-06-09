Watch
Florida county considers limits on neighborhood protests

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 09, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county is considering limits on demonstrating in neighborhoods.

The move comes after crowds gathered for days last year outside the vacation home of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was later convicted of killing George Floyd.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said he wanted to move the protest to another location but realized he lawfully couldn't.

He proposed the change and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings supports it. But several commissioners want more time to study it, concerned that it could violate the First Amendment.

They also want more citizen input. They put off any decision until June 22.

