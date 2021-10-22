Florida continues to see a rise in job growth rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the job growth rate in Florida for the month of September is three times faster than that of the nation.

“While the entire nation gained 194,000 jobs in September, Florida gained 84,500 jobs in the same month – we are outpacing the nation in job growth and job opportunities because businesses know that Florida will stand up for them,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Despite tremendous national headwinds and economic uncertainty, Florida has reached a level of job growth only seen on four other occasions in the past 30 years. We will continue to work hard to keep Florida open, free and built for opportunity.”

The unemployment rate for Florida saw a .1% drop, bringing it to 4.9% for September. Overall, Florida's labor force increased by 540,000 over the year with 423,000 of that being just over the last six month.

Florida Economic Indicators for September 2021 from the Governor's Office:

Florida gained 84,500 total jobs for the month.

Florida businesses gained 72,700 private-sector jobs over the month.

Labor force was up 50,000 over the month, bringing the September 2021 total up to 10,593,000.

Florida’s labor force growth represents a 5.4% increase over the year compared to 0.8% nationally.

Florida’s private-sector employment increased by 411,400, or 5.6%, over the year, higher than the national rate of 4.6%.

Florida’s over the month private-sector job growth rate was 0.9%, three times higher than the national rate of 0.3%.

Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were:

Leisure and Hospitality with 26,600 new jobs Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 19,200 new jobs Professional and Business Services with 10,400 new jobs Construction with 6,900 new jobs Education and Health Services with 6,300 new jobs



“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is seeing positive economic signs that indicate our state’s economy has recovered quickly and successfully,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Florida continues to provide meaningful job opportunities for individuals moving to our state and entering our labor force. With our unemployment rate decreasing and labor force increasing, we will work to further this great success by making investments that continue to strengthen our economy and increase our state’s resiliency.”