Florida Commissioner Nikki Fried calls vaccine rollout in state chaotic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the Governor talks about increasing the state's vaccine rollout, other state leaders are not so happy about how things are going.

On Monday, Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Representative Ramon Alexander called the rollout chaotic.

They want the governor to provide more clarity on eligibility for people to get access to the vaccine.

Fried says many people, including those that work for the state, are not clear on what the plan is to get everyone vaccinated.

"Rules are different everywhere you go people are waiting hours without knowledge of what is happening in their communities and now have to prove the vulnerability on top of it so what I'm asking of Governor DeSantis is to expand working with our healthcare officials and widen the opportunity to provide actual eligibility," said Commissioner Fried.

Fried and Alexander say more also needs to be done to address vaccinations in underserved communities.

Last week Fried called for the FBI to investigate vaccine distribution in the state.