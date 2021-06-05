Florida Capitol, Mayo Building lit orange for gun violence awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Historic Capitol building, the Mayo Building across the street and other state offices will shine Orange as state leaders observe the kick-off of Wear Orange Weekend.

The color symbolizes solidarity against gun violence in Florida.

"It is an awesome number that people are affected," said S. K. Pepper, a seven-year gun violence survivor. In addition to wearing orange, she plans to work with local lawmakers, "to say hey, Florida legislature, let's get this under control, let's pass complete background checks for people that want to get weapons, let's talk about gun safety in the household and how those guns should be locked up so people can't get them."

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried signed a proclamation Friday, renewing the state's "commitment to reduce gun violence and advocate for policy that keeps our children safe and encourages responsible gun ownership."

You can show your support by wearing orange throughout the weekend.