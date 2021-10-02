Watch
Florida Capitol lit purple for domestic violence awareness

Posted at 1:10 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 01:10:28-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the next week the Florida State Capitol Building will be lit in purple. The light is a remembrance of domestic violence victims.

Organizers from the Domestic Violence Coordinating-Council...also shared resources for victims to get help.

"There are plenty of us out there that this has happened to and we have a lot of really great services in town to help you whether it's relocating, shelter, counseling, in the court to get an injunction," said Kelly O'Rourke.

O'Rourke said the Tallahassee Refuge House that helps victims of domestic and sexual assault...has received over 4,000 calls this year.

