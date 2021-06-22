Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida beach town writes Amazon TV series to lure tourists

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Jared Wofford poses for photos outside of the Don Cesar hotel Thursday, June 17, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wofford portrays a bartender at the hotel in the Amazon series "Life's Rewards," an original, scripted TV series commissioned by travel marketers in St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Florida, seeking to draw quarantine-weary tourists to the area's sugar sand beaches. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jared Wofford
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:56:29-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTXL) — Remember that longing you might have had after an episode of “Sex and The City” to shop at the characters' favorite New York spots and drink cosmopolitans at those chic bars?

Travel marketers in St. Petersburg, Florida, are hoping to capitalize on that same feeling and commissioned an original, scripted TV series to lure tourists to their sugar sand beaches.

The show, called “Life’s Rewards,” aired on Amazon Prime last month.

The million-dollar series features picturesque backdrops like sunsets on the beach, the pier, Tarpon Springs and the posh pink Don CeSar hotel.

Experts say it's a new genre for tourism marketing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project