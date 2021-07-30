Florida Back-to-School 2021-22

FLORIDA

Gadsden County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Leon County Schools

School of Arts and Sciences at The Centre

OFFICE HOURS

8:15am-4:15pm

SCHOOL HOURS

8:45am-3:10pm

Governors Charter Academy



2021-2022 GCA Calendar List... by WTXL ABC27

Apalachee Tapestry Magnet School of the Arts

School - 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. each weekday.

Morning supervision - 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.

First Bell - 8:25 A.M.

Tardy Bell - 8:30 A.M.

Dismissal Bell - 2:50 P.M.

Afternoon supervision - 2:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Astoria Park Elementary

School Hours



7:30 - 4:00 Office Hours

8:30 2:50 (warning bell 8:10 - tardy bell 8:20)

7:45 - outside morning supervision begins

3:20 - afternoon supervision ends

Have a good attitude at all times

Special Area Schedule

8:30 - 9:15 grade five 9:20 - 10:05 grade four 10:25 - 11:10 grade three 11:10 - 12:00 Lunch and Planning 12:00 - 12:45 Kindergarten 12:50- 1:35 grade one 1:40 - 2:25 grade two Telephone Numbers Office: 850-488-4673 Fax: 850-922-4174



Bond Elementary

School Hours: 8:15 a.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:10 a.m.

Supervision 7:45 a.m - 3:15 p.m.

Buck Lack Elementary

School Hours:



School is in session from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. each weekday.

Morning supervision is available from 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.

Afternoon supervision is available from 2:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.



Chaires Elementary

Student Orientation: Friday, August 6 from 1-3 p.m. Come out and meet your teachers and tour the campus!

Medicine Drop-off to the clinic: August 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Our school nurse will be here to assist with any medical issues or questions.

Students Return August 11. Chaires will be back to full capacity with all instruction taking place on campus!

Chaires Elementary will provide all school supplies but backpacks. No need to go shopping for pencils, paper, glue sticks, etc, they have it covered!

In order to limit the number of people on campus in an effort to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID to our students and facility, Chaires keep some of the COVID-19 policies temporarily in place:

Parents will not be allowed to walk their students to class (including the first day of school) or eat lunch with their children during the first 9 week grading period.

be allowed to walk their students to class (including the first day of school) or eat lunch with their children during the first 9 week grading period. Masks are optional for students and staff.

Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022

Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Conley Elementary

Conley EDEP by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

DeSoto Trail Elementary

School Supply List for 2021-22 DeSoto Trail Elementary by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Gilchrist Elementary

Gilchrist Elementary School Supply Lists 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd



Godby High School

Student’s schedules will begin to be available in Parent Portal and Classlink the week of July 26.

Orientation is Friday, August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Orientation is a drop-in event.

Godby recommends students bring a copy of their schedule to orientation (electronic copies are fine) to avoid the lines. Maps will be provided.

Seniors and juniors who wish to leave campus during the lunch period must have an Off-Campus Application Form on file in the Attendance Office. Students must have a cumulative 2.0 GPA, be in good standing with the Office of Student Services and be able to park on campus, i.e. valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, etc.

If your child wishes to leave campus during lunch beginning, Wednesday, August 11, please complete the Off-Campus Lunch Application. In order to be able to leave during lunch that first day of school, the application must be completed and turned in by Friday, August 6. Your student must also have a Godby-issued ID badge. The off-campus sticker will affix on the back of the ID badge.

SAIL High School

August 6 New Student Orientation (8:00 – 10:00)

August 11 Students Report

Virtual School

Fall 2021 Pacing Guide by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

WT Moore Elementary

Aug. 3: Parents meeting

Suwannee County Schools

Suwannee County Schools "Meet Your Teachers" for the 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 5, 2021.

Suwannee High School

Dress code reminder

Woodville Elementary

Wakulla County Schools

Wakulla Middle School & Riversprings Middle School Open House Date and Times:

Monday, August 9th 4pm-7pmSee details below as open house is only for new enrollees and entering 6th grade students:

4pm-5pm – New Enrollees

5pm-6pm – 6th Grade Last Name Begins with A-M

6pm-7pm – 6th Grade Last Name Begins with N-Z

Wakulla High School Open House Date and Times:

Monday, August 9th 4pm-7pmSee details below as open house is only for new enrollees and entering 9th grade students:

4pm-5pm – New Enrollees

5pm-6pm – 9th Grade Last Name Begins with A-M

6pm-7pm – 9th Grade Last Name Begins with N-Z

WCSB Elementary Schools Open House Date and Times:

See details below as open house at all district elementary schools is only for new enrollees and entering Kindergarten students.

Tuesday, August 10th 4pm-7pm Previously enrolled students will be contacted by their new teacher during this time by phone. Face to face meetings will not occur at this time.

New Students 5pm-7pmTeachers will call with specific time slots for face-to-face meetings for new enrollees, Kindergarten and MES Pre-K.

WEC Pre-K-Tuesday, August 10thWakulla County Pre-K at Wakulla Educational center will have an Open House for all new to the school students. Open House will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will run until 6:00 p.m.Please call your school center if you have any questions.