Florida Back-to-School 2021-22

Gadsden County Schools
Leon County Schools
School of Arts and Sciences at The Centre
OFFICE HOURS
8:15am-4:15pm
SCHOOL HOURS
8:45am-3:10pm
Governors Charter Academy
2021-2022 GCA Calendar List... by WTXL ABC27
Apalachee Tapestry Magnet School of the Arts
School - 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. each weekday.
Morning supervision - 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.
First Bell - 8:25 A.M.
Tardy Bell - 8:30 A.M.
Dismissal Bell - 2:50 P.M.
Afternoon supervision - 2:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Astoria Park Elementary
School Hours
- 7:30 - 4:00 Office Hours
- 8:30 2:50 (warning bell 8:10 - tardy bell 8:20)
- 7:45 - outside morning supervision begins
- 3:20 - afternoon supervision ends
Special Area Schedule
- 8:30 - 9:15 grade five
- 9:20 - 10:05 grade four
- 10:25 - 11:10 grade three
- 11:10 - 12:00 Lunch and Planning
- 12:00 - 12:45 Kindergarten
- 12:50- 1:35 grade one
- 1:40 - 2:25 grade two
- Telephone Numbers Office: 850-488-4673 Fax: 850-922-4174
Bond Elementary
School Hours: 8:15 a.m. - 2:50 p.m.
Breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:10 a.m.
Supervision 7:45 a.m - 3:15 p.m.
Buck Lack Elementary
School Hours:
- School is in session from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. each weekday.
- Morning supervision is available from 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.
- Afternoon supervision is available from 2:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Chaires Elementary
Student Orientation: Friday, August 6 from 1-3 p.m. Come out and meet your teachers and tour the campus!
Medicine Drop-off to the clinic: August 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Our school nurse will be here to assist with any medical issues or questions.
Students Return August 11. Chaires will be back to full capacity with all instruction taking place on campus!
Chaires Elementary will provide all school supplies but backpacks. No need to go shopping for pencils, paper, glue sticks, etc, they have it covered!
In order to limit the number of people on campus in an effort to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID to our students and facility, Chaires keep some of the COVID-19 policies temporarily in place:
- Parents will not be allowed to walk their students to class (including the first day of school) or eat lunch with their children during the first 9 week grading period.
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022
Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
Conley Elementary
Conley EDEP by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
DeSoto Trail Elementary
School Supply List for 2021-22 DeSoto Trail Elementary by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
Gilchrist Elementary
Gilchrist Elementary School Supply Lists 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
Godby High School
Student’s schedules will begin to be available in Parent Portal and Classlink the week of July 26.
Orientation is Friday, August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Orientation is a drop-in event.
Godby recommends students bring a copy of their schedule to orientation (electronic copies are fine) to avoid the lines. Maps will be provided.
Seniors and juniors who wish to leave campus during the lunch period must have an Off-Campus Application Form on file in the Attendance Office. Students must have a cumulative 2.0 GPA, be in good standing with the Office of Student Services and be able to park on campus, i.e. valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, etc.
If your child wishes to leave campus during lunch beginning, Wednesday, August 11, please complete the Off-Campus Lunch Application. In order to be able to leave during lunch that first day of school, the application must be completed and turned in by Friday, August 6. Your student must also have a Godby-issued ID badge. The off-campus sticker will affix on the back of the ID badge.
SAIL High School
August 6 New Student Orientation (8:00 – 10:00)
August 11 Students Report
Virtual School
Fall 2021 Pacing Guide by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
WT Moore Elementary
Aug. 3: Parents meeting
Suwannee County Schools
Suwannee County Schools "Meet Your Teachers" for the 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 5, 2021.
Suwannee High School
Dress code reminder
Woodville Elementary
Wakulla County Schools
Wakulla Middle School & Riversprings Middle School Open House Date and Times:
Monday, August 9th 4pm-7pmSee details below as open house is only for new enrollees and entering 6th grade students:
4pm-5pm – New Enrollees
5pm-6pm – 6th Grade Last Name Begins with A-M
6pm-7pm – 6th Grade Last Name Begins with N-Z
Wakulla High School Open House Date and Times:
Monday, August 9th 4pm-7pmSee details below as open house is only for new enrollees and entering 9th grade students:
4pm-5pm – New Enrollees
5pm-6pm – 9th Grade Last Name Begins with A-M
6pm-7pm – 9th Grade Last Name Begins with N-Z
WCSB Elementary Schools Open House Date and Times:
See details below as open house at all district elementary schools is only for new enrollees and entering Kindergarten students.
Tuesday, August 10th 4pm-7pm Previously enrolled students will be contacted by their new teacher during this time by phone. Face to face meetings will not occur at this time.
New Students 5pm-7pmTeachers will call with specific time slots for face-to-face meetings for new enrollees, Kindergarten and MES Pre-K.
WEC Pre-K-Tuesday, August 10thWakulla County Pre-K at Wakulla Educational center will have an Open House for all new to the school students. Open House will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will run until 6:00 p.m.Please call your school center if you have any questions.