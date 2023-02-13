Florida awards funding for wastewater projects in Wakulla, Taylor counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida awarded more than $13 million for wastewater projects in Wakulla and Taylor counties.

The Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that three projects in the two counties were awarded funding from the state’s Wastewater Grant Program.

In Wakulla County, the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment System Improvements project has $6,155,960 of anticipated grant funds needed, while the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhancement and Redundancy project has $6,009,605 of anticipated grant funds needed.

Taylor County’s Big Bend Water Authority’s 2021 Septic to Sewer Program Parts A and B project has $1,000,000 of anticipated grant funds needed.

The governor’s office notes that 36 projects statewide account for $240,250,454 of anticipated grant funds needed in an effort to reduce nutrients in Florida’s waterways.

Read below for all the projects statewide:

