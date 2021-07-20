Florida authorities arrest 30 in cockfighting investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thirty people are facing felony charges after authorities busted a north Florida cockfighting ring.

The state Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday that the arrests were made last week.

Investigators serving a search warrant in Lafayette County found a crowd gathered watching roosters fighting to their death.

Investigators found three dead birds and seized another 41 that were brought to the location to fight each other.

Investigators also seized firearms, a large amount of cash and illegal substances, the department said. A

ll arrested are facing third-degree felonies for attending animal fights.

