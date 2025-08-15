Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Attorney General announces deportation flight from Tallahassee on Friday

UTHMEIER PIC.png
Forrest Saunders
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Friday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X that Florida Highway Patrol troopers assisted ICE to coordinate a U.S. Coast Guard flight out of Tallahassee.

No further information was given regarding the flight, ie, the number of passengers, where the plane is heading, or what time the plane left.

