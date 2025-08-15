Florida Attorney General announces deportation flight from Tallahassee on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Friday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X that Florida Highway Patrol troopers assisted ICE to coordinate a U.S. Coast Guard flight out of Tallahassee.

No further information was given regarding the flight, ie, the number of passengers, where the plane is heading, or what time the plane left.

SEE FULL POST BELOW:

In another first, our Florida Highway Patrol Troopers assisted @ICEgov to coordinate a @USCG deportation flight out of Tallahassee today.



Thank you, @Sec_Noem! Florida will continue to deliver on President Trump’s mandate to detain, deport, and deliver for the American people! pic.twitter.com/zIGXaMlWy4 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 15, 2025

