Florida AG files brief to the Supreme Court in support of January Littlejohn's fight for parents' rights

On Monday, in a social media post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says he's filing a brief in the Supreme Court in support of January Littlejohn and the rights of parents to the direct upbringing of their children.

In 2022, WTXL ABC 27 spoke to Mrs. Littlejohn, who claimed that in September 2020, she found out that her daughter, who was 13 years old at the time and attended a school in Leon County Schools, had completed a "transgender gender non-conforming support plan" behind her back. The student wanted to use they-them pronouns. Littlejohn said three teachers were involved and never contacted her or her husband about it.

This came after the passage of the Parents Bill of Rights, which gives parents the final say in the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of a minor.

Due to this, they filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming the district violated their parental rights by creating that plan, but the case was later dismissed. Since then, their argument has failed in two federal courts, with the most recent this past March. The judge dismissed the case, arguing the school's actions didn't "shock the conscience." The judge also found the school didn't force the child to follow the support plan or harm the child.

Now the couple is taking it to the highest court in the land.

On X, AG Uthmeier said what the school did was "wrong and unconstitutional."

Today, we are filing a brief in the US Supreme Court in support of January Littlejohn and the rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.



A public school subjected Mrs. Littlejohn's 13-year-old daughter to "secret transition" policies over her parents'…

In February, President Trump invited Janaury to his speech to Congress, showing his support.

