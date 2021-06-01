Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried enters the 2022 race for governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running for governor.

Election paperwork was filed on Tuesday and Fried announced her candidacy via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.



It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew. That’s why I’m running for Governor.

Join us at https://t.co/pSDjoC7HWW. pic.twitter.com/Vzb1MnBuSB — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 1, 2021

Fried is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for governor after U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist launched his campaign last month.

Fried narrowly won the agriculture commissioner job in 2018 and is the only statewide elected Democrat.

Fried is expected to officially announce her run sometime on Tuesday. Last month, she teased an announcement on June 1.