Florida Afterschool Network's new initiative focuses on entrepreneurial mindset in youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Afterschool Network (FAN) announced a new program focused on expanding the entrepreneurial mindset of Florida’s youth.

According to FAN, the Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative will provide afterschool, summer and expanded learning programs, direct access to resources, evidence-based curricula, training and technical assistance to help students build workforce-ready skills needed for the jobs of the future.

FAN also said the initiative will also "build a statewide youth entrepreneurship ecosystem that connects students and afterschool providers to local chambers of commerce and other like-minded businesses and organizations that have a passion for empowering entrepreneurs and fostering creativity."

“Florida’s job market is evolving faster than ever before thanks to advances in technology and the changing needs of our growing population,” FAN Chairman John Trombetta said in a statement. “The timing of this initiative will allow afterschool programs to play an integral role in preparing our youth to meet those demands with confidence and skill.”

The initiative is funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

“The experience and connections Jennifer bring to the position will help us not only develop vital resources programs need access to today,” explained FAN Director

"This initiative will better prepare tomorrow’s workforce and that is a win-win for all involved,” said Brian Hickey, the FAN director.

For more information about the Florida Afterschool Network or this new initiative, click here.

