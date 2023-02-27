Florida A&M's wins 6-4 over Prairie View A&M

NEW ORLEANS, La. --Freshman Joseph Pierini racked up three extra base hits to help power the Florida A&M Rattlers past the Prairie View A&M Panthers 6-4 on Sunday.

Junior Xerian Ximines (1-1) got the win out of the bullpen for Florida A&M (2-6). The right-hander went 1.1 shutout innings without giving up a hit, no walks and striking out one. Junior Tre Simmons started the ballgame and went 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs, both earned, on three hits, walking four and striking out seven.

Pierini's three extra base hits were the highlight of a 3-for-4 day, and included three doubles. Junior JD Tease put together a standout performance at the dish as well, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Senior Ty Hanchey also chipped in for the Rattlers, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the second inning. Tease drove in two runs for Florida A&M with a single, that scored senior Janmikell Bastardo and Pierini.

The Panthers then tied the ballgame at two before the Rattlers came back to reclaim their advantage in the fifth inning. Tease came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M, which brought the score to 3-2 in favor of the Rattlers.

Florida A&M's lead had disappeared once the seventh inning came around and turned into a 4-3 Prairie View A&M advantage, when the Rattlers re-gained control at 5-4. Hanchey's run-scoring single highlighted a two-run output in the frame for the Rattlers.

Florida A&M held the Panthers scoreless before their offense got back to their scoring ways the next inning. Junior Ethan Jenkins crossed home plate with the lone run of the inning for the Rattlers, bringing the Florida A&M advantage to 6-4. The score remained 6-4 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers held on for the win.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M got three-hit games from both Pierini and Tease.

» Simmons struck out seven Panthers hitters.

» Florida A&M got an outstanding power hitting day from Pierini, who reached safely with three extra base hits.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the seventh, when it pushed two runs across.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Panthers at an 11-8 clip.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Prairie View A&M to just 2-for-11 (.182) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 41 Prairie View A&M hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out 10.

» Pierini led the Rattlers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles.

» Prairie View A&M was led offensively by senior Zachary Trevino, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

» Junior Michael Dews led the Panthers pitching staff, throwing seven innings of five-run ball.